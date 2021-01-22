Morgan Stewart Gives Her Hilarious Take on Having Sex After Childbirth

Watch : Morgan Gets Parenting Tips Last Day Before Maternity Leave

With less than three weeks until her due date, E! News' Morgan Stewart is bidding (a temporary!) farewell to her Nightly Pop co-hosts Nina Parker and Hunter March.

The duo gave the soon-to-be mom a fun maternity leave send-off on Thursday, Jan. 21's episode, making sure she got a full rundown on what to expect during motherhood, from dealing with spoiled kids to having sex after childbirth. However, Morgan didn't need much advising when it came to the latter.

In fact, she and her husband Jordan McGraw have "already had this conversation."

"It's been very clear, there is no funny business for six weeks. So we're just gonna have to do some blow-jobbing I think," Morgan explained, sending Nina and Hunter into laughing fits. "You know?! I have to keep myself around!"

Nina wondered aloud if Morgan will actually have the energy to do that and take care of a newborn, but not to worry: "That's why I have a night nurse."