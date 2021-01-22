Why Hannah Brown Is Sparking Romance Rumors With Model Adam Woolard

Watch : Hannah Brown Reflects on "Bachelorette" 1 Year Later

Hannah Brown may be ready for a second chance at love.

After not receiving her happily ever after on The Bachelorette, the 26-year-old former beauty pageant titleholder has tried to keep her dating life out of the spotlight. But earlier this week, Bachelor Nation fans did some digging and may have discovered the early stages of a fairytale romance.

It all started when followers spotted Hannah at a Nashville restaurant enjoying a meal with a handsome man. The mystery continued on Thursday, Jan. 21 when the former Dancing With the Stars contestant showed a glimpse of a possible new love interest on Instagram Stories.

Now, fans believe they have IDed the man in question. A source confirms the Internet's speculation that the lucky guy is model and meditation/lifestyle coach Adam Woolard.

While Adam's agency rep couldn't confirm the pair is dating, Hannah is one of Adam's 222 followers on Instagram. And for those ready to search Adam's profile, we're sorry to report it's totally private.