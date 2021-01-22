Kate Middleton's Longer Hair Will Have You Canceling Your Next Cut

Watch : Kate Middleton Honors Frontline Workers on 39th Birthday

In quarantine, the hair is longer—even Kate Middleton's.

As everyone knows a year into the coronavirus pandemic, a haircut is hard to come by these days. With social distancing protocols in effect and infections rampant, getting to a hair salon has hardly been a priority—and that's when an appointment is even available. As you may be taking a hard look at the state of your split ends these days, the Duchess of Cambridge has certainly made a case for letting your locks grow out.

While hairstylists are probably shaking their heads right now (don't worry, we know we need regular trims), Middleton's recent appearance suddenly has us reconsidering any recent dreams of dramatic snips. The royal mom of three recently spoke virtually with a group of nurses working during the pandemic and highlighted their kind and courageous work.

During the appearance, the Internet couldn't help but notice the duchess' long, straight hair, a subtle change from her typically wavier style.