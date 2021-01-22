Mark Consuelos' NSFW Comment on Kelly Ripa's Picture Is Guaranteed to Make You Blush

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Respond to His Bulge Photo

Mark Consuelos, we're blushing.

It was just another day in the life of Kelly Ripa on Thursday, Jan. 21, when she shared a snap of her covetable sweatshirt on social media. The daytime talk show host looked simultaneously cozy and chic in a hoodie emblazoned with the sparkling message, "More Glitter Less Twitter."

"This is the best costume for the day," the Live! star captioned the post, "because glitter doesn't rhyme with Instagram #dressingroom #greygardens."

Needless to say, fans and celebrity friends alike got a kick out of the top. Mariah Carey commented, "I'm gonna need this shirt." Bethenny Frankel gushed, "OMG YES can I borrow that? I'm gonna one up you...I have an idea."

Ripa's longtime husband seemingly also had a NSFW idea about what was on the sweatshirt. "Baby," he wrote, "is that a G or a C..asking for a friend."

Before long, his famous wife responded with a few laughing crying emojis. "Sweets," she added, "shush."