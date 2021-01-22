Clare & DaleRihannaUnited States Inauguration Dolly PartonKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Mark Consuelos' NSFW Comment on Kelly Ripa's Picture Is Guaranteed to Make You Blush

As fans have learned over the years, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos know how to turn up the heat on social media—and this time was no different.

Mark Consuelos, we're blushing. 

It was just another day in the life of Kelly Ripa on Thursday, Jan. 21, when she shared a snap of her covetable sweatshirt on social media. The daytime talk show host looked simultaneously cozy and chic in a hoodie emblazoned with the sparkling message, "More Glitter Less Twitter."

"This is the best costume for the day," the Live! star captioned the post, "because glitter doesn't rhyme with Instagram #dressingroom #greygardens."

Needless to say, fans and celebrity friends alike got a kick out of the top. Mariah Carey commented, "I'm gonna need this shirt." Bethenny Frankel gushed, "OMG YES can I borrow that? I'm gonna one up you...I have an idea."

Ripa's longtime husband seemingly also had a NSFW idea about what was on the sweatshirt. "Baby," he wrote, "is that a G or a C..asking for a friend."

Before long, his famous wife responded with a few laughing crying emojis. "Sweets," she added, "shush."

This is certainly not the first time the husband and wife of nearly 25 years have turned up the heat online—albeit accidentally at times.   

Back in October 2020, Ripa shared a throwback photo dump of her and her loved ones from Halloweens past. One of the pictures included Consuelos in a form-fitting patrol uniform in tribute to the TV show CHiPs. However, the picture sparked quite the frenzy as fans were busy looking at his crotch. 

"Full disclosure," the actor commented, "I believe that's definitely a shadow that's causing that bulging effect."

Ripa later followed up with another Halloween post featuring her husband, except that time, she was particularly aware of her Internet audience. 'A costumed how it started, how it's going, and i cropped at the crotch you thirst buckets," she comically captioned it. "All trick, no treat."

