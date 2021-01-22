Casey Affleck Sets the Record Straight on Ben's Ana de Armas Cutout

Casey Affleck doesn't want any blame for discarding a certain cardboard cutout.
Not long after Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' split was confirmed on Jan. 18, a cutout of the Knives Out actress was photographed sitting in the trash outside of the Armageddon star's home. And Ben's younger brother Casey wants everyone to know he had nothing to do with it.
"No, that's not me, and I can't even really say if they have totally broken up for good or whatever. I would leave that to them to speak to," he told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, Jan. 21. "A bunch of people sent that picture to me, and I was gonna tweet some, like, joke, response or something. And then I couldn't think of one and a joke didn't seem appropriate. And I don't have Twitter so that wasn't going to work. But it definitely wasn't me."
As fans recall, the cutout was initially photographed back in June 2020, during happier times for the couple. Back then, paparazzi took pics of the item after it was left at Ben's home by an apparent prankster.
Regarding the split, Casey went on to share that he has nothing but kind words for Ana.
"The reality is, I think that this year has been really hard on people in relationships. I wouldn't know because I've been single, but I bet there are a lot of people that have. It's been challenging to relationships," the 45-year-old Manchester by the Sea star explained. "And I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person. I think she won't have any problems meeting somebody else."
He added, "I think she's a catch in every way. And I'll be there to carry Ben through it, but I don't think he'll have any problems [either]." Casey also pointed out that he didn't know if it was really time for them to throw in the towel, sharing, "My advice to them would be like, 'Yes, think long and hard about it, because quarantine is not fun if you're single.'"
And if nothing else, quarantine is not fun if you end up with a ton of cardboard cutouts of people you don't want to hang out with anymore.