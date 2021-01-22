Sabrina Carpenter Drops New Song "Skin" Amid Olivia Rodrigo-Joshua Bassett Love Triangle Rumors

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Who doesn't love a surprise comeback—with a side of drama?

At midnight ET on Friday, Jan. 22, Sabrina Carpenter dropped her eyebrow-raising new single "Skin," which can be heard here. The surprise track comes amid the rumored Disney love triangle happening between Sabrina, Olivia Rodrigo, 17—who recently released her debut song "driver's license"—and Joshua Bassett, 20.

Perhaps the most telling line in "Skin" is one during the bridge that goes, "Don't drive yourself insane/ It won't always be this way." Yes, she used the word "drive."

Another lyric in Sabrina's song is, "Maybe you didn't mean it/ Maybe blonde was the only rhyme." Fans were quick to assume that this is a shout-out to the mention in "driver's license" to a "blonde girl" that was assumed by some to refer to Sabrina.

"You can try to get under my, under my, under my skin while he's on mine," the Girl Meets World star continues during the "Skin" chorus. "I wish you knew that even you can't get under my skin if I don't let you in."