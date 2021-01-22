Everything We Learned About Joe Biden’s Family From Granddaughter Naomi's Instagram

Obviously, Thursday, Jan. 21, was a big day for Joe Biden, as he was was sworn in as the 46th president.
However, our eyes couldn't help but wander to his ever-fashionable granddaughters (Naomi, 27, Finnegan, 22, Maisy, 20, and Natalie, 16), who all stunned in fierce monochromatic looks at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. And of course, TikTok users quickly became obsessed with his daughter Ashley Biden's sleek tuxedo during the evening festivities.
We immediately decided we needed to know more about the Biden women (aka our latest girl crushes) ASAP. Though we love a good Internet sleuthing challenge, this one proved extraordinarily difficult because Naomi was the only granddaughter with a public Instagram page.
But if you're like us and already obsessed with the sophisticated First Family, it was worth a deep dive into Naomi's photos, as she's the oldest daughter of the president's son Hunter Biden. Here's what we found by scrolling all the way down.
They've Already Attracted a Celeb Following
Other famous ladies love the Biden gals as much as we do. Larry David's daughter Cazzie David and Estee Lauder heiress Danielle Lauder are among their fans, having commented on Naomi's recent posts.
They Troll Each Other
Like all sisters and cousins, the Bidens tease each other on social media. When Naomi wished Finn a happy 17th birthday in 2015, she joked, "Happy you're still not old enough to see R rated movies without me," with a smirking emoji. She added "I LOVE YOU."
Obviously, there were no hard feelings, as Finn wrote, "You're a wonderful woman" and "Love you sis."
And in 2018, Naomi posted a black-and-white pic of herself and her partner Peter Neal as she quoted the sappy lyrics from The Beatles' "The Ballad of John and Yoko." Natalie commented, "if I was in high school I would egg u guys." Maisy wrote, "You guys are annoying." (For the record, Naomi previously said she and Peter went from zero to 100 faster than Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, when they were still, you know, a thing).
The Kids Love Their Grandfather As Much As They Say
Naomi revealed several pics with her "pop," otherwise known as the President of the United States. In one, he and Hunter posed a lux car while wearing slick sunglasses. Naomi aptly captioned it, "They're not like the other dads, they're cool dads."
Naomi is Following in RBG's Footsteps in More Ways Than One
The 27 year old recently graduated from Columbia Law School, where the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg graduated in 1959. RBG later became the first female tenured professor at the law school.
Plus, Naomi also goes by her three initials, NKB, which is currently her name on Instagram. She has proudly used the monogram since 2017, when she celebrated herself with balloons spelling out "NKB." For those wondering, the middle initial stands for King (because she's a queen).
Natalie's Old Christmas List Will Melt Your Heart
So in 2013, Naomi literally exposed 9-year-old Natalie's handwritten Christmas list. The adorable note confirmed she's just as much of a dog-lover as her grandpa, whose canines Champ and Major have won over our hearts. Above all else, Natalie asked for "1. dog" and wrote, "if you can't get dog get five fish." Basically the same thing, right?
The other items on her old Xmas list included One Direction merch (!!) as well as a watch, "earings," "long sleve white sharts" and an animal shaped case for her "itouch." Too cute!
Naomi is a Dog Mom
Though we're TBD on if Natalie got the dog she wanted, Naomi on the other hand introduced the world to her pup Charlie Biden in February 2018, writing, "Meet My Prince."
She then regrettably informed her mom Kathleen Biden, "Sorry @kbiden you're not not a grandma..." It seems the mother-daughter duo have a positive relationship, as Naomi called her the "most beautiful Mom," saying, "You light up every room you walk" on her birthday in 2017.
Finnegan is the Trendsetter in the Fam
Though all the women have killer style, for Finn's birthday in 2017, Naomi admitted, "sorry not sorry for copying everything you do" and threw in the fire emoji (accurate). Finnegan joked, "I'm a trend setter" with the shrug emoji, and we'd have to agree.
FWIW, Naomi is a fashionista, too. She follows Louis Vuitton, Versace, YSL, Dolce and Gabbana and even Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand Poosh on Instagram. And for the inauguration this week, she donned a statement bow gown by Valentino.
Naomi Has A+ Taste in Music
In 2015, she described Rihanna, Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj as the "Holy Trinity," which is 100 percent the correct answer.
They're KUWTK Fans
Most importantly to E!, Naomi is or was (it's unclear) a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As far back as 2013, she shared a pic of herself giving Kim Kardashian a kiss on the cheek. It might be photoshopped, as one friend commented, "IS THIS REAL." Naomi responded to the friend and said "lolol" and "Ya we are best friends."
She made another KUWTK reference in 2015 during the sisters' trip to Rome, Italy. A snapshot of Finn, Maisy and Naomi in front of the Colosseum was captioned, "Tune in tomorrow night on E! after KUWK #sisters #abroad." Someone get this girl her own reality show STAT.
Naomi is a Poet
While we were all blown away by inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, it turns out Naomi is also into poetry. She created "a little book of poems" (literally, that's the title) with illustrations "by her Dad," as the cover explains. The writer shared an image of the gold-tinted book in April.
It's dedicated to her partner Peter, "whom these poems were inspired by, written while sitting across from, and given to, with all my love on, 4-17-20."
She Mingles with Celebs
She's apparently a diehard pop culture stan like us? Naomi posted a pic of herself with Jessica and Ashlee Simpson in September 2014 at the legendary Sunset Tower Hotel. She wrote, "1 big happy fam," to which Maisy teased, "Finn and I [look] so good in this."
These are Naomi's Favorite Stars
The lawyer follows plenty celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, Cara Delevingne, Elizabeth Banks, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Jennifer Aniston, Roger Federer, Marie Kondo, Cardi B, Bo Burnham, Victoria Beckham and the Queer Eye guys, so we have a pretty good idea of what the First Family is binge watching these days. We'd predict a night of Friends, Eighth Grade and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills isn't out of the question.
They're Extremely Well-Traveled
We spotted Insta pics from the Grand Tetons, Miami, Rome, Israel, New York, Los Angeles and more cities from around the world. Naomi also visited The Met and Smithsonian museums, proving she's #artsy. Clearly, this is one jet-setting family. Next stop: Air Force One.
How to Visit L.A. Biden Style
During a 2015 trip to the City of Angels, Naomi stopped by all the hottest landmarks and restaurants that L.A. has to offer.
If you're using her Instagram pics as your guide, your budget-busting itinerary would include: French Toast at Chateau Marmont, spotting zebras at Malibu Wine Safaris, meeting up with POTUS at the Beverly Wilshire hotel, enjoying cocktails and salad at The Ivy, walking the beach in Santa Monica and hitting up happy hour at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows. Where do we sign up?
How She Honors Uncle Beau
Beau Biden, who died of cancer in 2015, loved to spend time in Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware, according to his niece Naomi.
She penned an emotional tribute in May 2020 about his "favorite spot." She wrote, "I biked here this morning and gave myself permission to dwell on how much I miss him. How much he's missed over the past 5 years... How proud he'd be that I graduated from Columbia Law. And how annoyed he'd be when he found out i won't receive my degree in the mail until I return those two library books I can't find."
She continued, "How much he would have loved to hate tiktok. How furious he'd be at me for still not having a phone case. And How he would have felt had he been seated on the couch between my dad and my pop as the results rolled in on Super Tuesday. Most of all, how happy he would've been to spend this time with Natalie and hunter."
Before his death, Naomi called both her uncle Beau and dad Hunter her "superheroes" and said they're her "two favorite people in the universe."