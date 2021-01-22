Carrie Underwood Recalls the ''Long, Hard Road'' She Endured Before Son Jacob's Birth

It's a special day in Carrie Underwood's household.
The country music superstar and husband Mike Fisher's son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, turns two today, a milestone that means so much to his mama. Carrie, 37, took to Instagram with a previously unseen baby photo of Jacob and a message about the "incredible blessing" of motherhood.
"Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you," she shared. "Today you are two."
The "Cry Pretty" songstress continued, "You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God. Happy birthday, sweet boy!"
Prior to his 2019 birth, Carrie opened up about suffering three miscarriages in between welcoming son Isaiah Michael in 2015 and getting pregnant with Jacob. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Carrie explained that despite enduring heartbreak after heartbreak, she struggled with confronting her grief.
Carrie recalled thinking at the time, "I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can't. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No... and I got mad."
"Mike was away just for the evening, and I texted him, and I was like, 'I don't really want to be alone, so I'm just gonna go snuggle with Isaiah,'" she continued. "And I don't know how I didn't wake him up, but I was just sobbing. And I was like, 'Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.'"
Days later, Carrie said she visited her doctor to "confirm" what she thought would be "another miscarriage." Instead, the singer's pregnancy was healthy.
She remembered telling God, "'You heard me.' Not that He hasn't in the past. But maybe, I don't know, He heard me."
Nowadays, Carrie feels her and Mike's family of four is officially complete.
As she described to Yahoo Entertainment in a December interview, "[Mike and I] were a couple months in and had been very much in quarantine just with each other for a while. He said, 'You know what? I like you.' I was like, 'What does that mean? You like me?' He was like, 'I know I love you—we've been married 10 years this year and have two kids together, but this experience has showed me I like you, too.'"