Dale Moss Spotted for the First Time Since Being Accused of Cheating on Clare Crawley

Dale Moss is keeping on.
Just hours after The Bachelorette star was accused of cheating on Clare Crawley throughout their since-failed engagement, Dale stepped out in New York City—appearing fairly unbothered by the day's developments.
In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, the 32-year-old makes eye contact with the paparazzi and flashes a smile under his mask. An eyewitness says Dale, who carried a briefcase in one hand and his phone in another, exited an office building alone and got into a nearby car.
For the uninitiated, multiple sources familiar with the situation told E! News that Clare believes Dale was unfaithful during their whirlwind, made-for-reality TV romance. The alleged other woman? Eleonora Srugo, a real estate agent based in the Big Apple.
(E! News reached out to Clare, Dale and Eleonora for comment on the matter.)
According to our insiders, Dale and Eleonora have been in communication since at least 2019, and once cameras stopped rolling on The Bachelorette and the couple returned to real life, Clare grew suspicious of their relationship.
"Clare has always been skeptical," said one source with knowledge of the circumstances. "She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady."
"Dale would always reassure Clare that it was nothing serious," the source explained, noting that "multiple people have told Clare that Dale was parading around NYC with this girl."
However, when the Sacramento-based hair stylist would confront Dale about Eleonora, we're told he dismissed Clare's concerns. Added the insider, "Dale would always reassure Clare that it was nothing serious."
Meanwhile, a separate source close to Dale denied the infidelity claims. "Dale was faithful to Clare throughout their entire relationship," they shared. "He is committed to staying on good terms with Clare and has nothing but love and respect for her."
Likewise, a friend of Eleonara insisted their relationship is strictly professional, remarking, "...Eleonora and Dale are close friends, but that is all. She definitely wouldn't sleep with someone's fiancé."
But as the fallout from their messy split continues to shake out, one thing remains abundantly clear: Dale and Clare are not on the same page.
The reality TV star said as much in her first public statement since Dale broke the news of their separation on his own. "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were," Clare wrote to her Instagram followers on Jan. 21, "so I've needed some time to really digest this."
"Speaking for myself," she continued, "my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed."
Dale has yet to publicly respond to Clare's message, but he did previously call their split "the healthiest thing for us right now."