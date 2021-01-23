Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

An Exhaustive Guide to Bachelor Nation's Many Podcasts

First comes reality TV then comes podcasting for former contestants from the ABC reality juggernaut.

By Tierney Bricker Jan 23, 2021 11:00 AMTags
TVReality TVThe BachelorThe BacheloretteCelebritiesFeaturesBachelor in ParadiseEntertainmentBachelor Nation
Bachelor Nation PodcastsGetty/Shutterstock; E! Illustration

If you think The Bachelor episodes sometimes feel long than you probably haven't tried to listen to every recap podcast from a member of Bachelor Nation

Franchise stars including Nick Viall, Rachel Lindsay, Ben Higgins and more have traded roses for microphones after their time on the ABC reality hit came to an end. While alumni used to make appearances at events and clubs to extend their 15 minutes of fame back in the day, now they work the podcast circuit. 

And many have gone on to launch their own successful shows—and the franchise even has three official podcasts, including Bachelor Happy Hour and Clickbait, featuring the most recent Bachelorette Tayshia Adams

The latest, Talk It Out, which is co-hosted by Bryan Abasolo and Mike Johnson, joins a long and evergrowing list of Bachelor Nation pods competing for fans' attention through recaps, interviews and candid conversations. The devil works hard, but reality stars may just work harder.

photos
The Bachelor Relationships Ranked From Shortest to Longest

So just how many podcasts are Bachelor Nation fans being encouraged to subscribe, rate and review these days?

Apple
Bachelor Happy Hour

Hosts: Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin
The first official Bachelor Nation podcast is hosted by the two former Bachelorettes who are often the first to snag interviews with current leads and popular or polarizing contestants. Rachel doesn't hold back from asking the tough questions and Becca has gotten vulnerable, working through her breakup with fiancé Garret Yrigoyen on the pod.

PodcastOne
Off the Vine

Host: Kaitlyn Bristowe
The beloved Bachelorette pours a healthy glass of realness on her longrunning podcast, which has a 4.5 rating with over 17,000 reviews. Unfiltered and candid, the only thing that flows more than wine is conversation between the Dancing With the Stars champ and her guests, including Bachelor stars, celebs, and, of course, beau Jason Tartick

Apple
Talking It Out

Hosts: Bryan Abasolo and Mike Johnson
The newest official Bachelor Nation podcast—which launched on January 11—might just be it's most honest (and it's also its most handsome. Yes, we're shameless.) Rachel Lindsay's husband and The Bachelorette fan-favorite-who-straight-up-should've-been-the-Bachelor-instead-of-Peter-Weber talk about everything: love, life, family and relationships.

"Mike and I, we wanted to bring two diverse individuals with different backgrounds together to explore all kinds of uncomfortable topics and unconventional viewpoints and thought-provoking conversations about love, relationships, family," Bryan told E! News of their joint project.

"I love the name Talking It Out because that's exactly what we're going to do—talk it out every single episode," Mike added. "It's not a Bachelor podcast, it's not strictly a relationship podcast...it's going to be a podcast from the male psyche. That's what we'll bring to the table."

iHeart
Almost Famous

Hosts: Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins
The OG Bach pod features the two fan-favorites breaking down the latest headlines in Bachelor Nation, recapping each episode and welcoming guests for in-depth intimate chats. Some of their most memorable conversations include Shawn Booth, Peter Kraus and Mike Johnson. The co-hosts also offer insight into their own love lives, with Ben giving updates on his relationship with Jessica Clarke and Ashley opening up about married life with Jared Haibon.

Apple
The Viall Files

Host: Nick Viall
After four appearances on the franchise—hitting the holy trinity of The Bachelorette (appearing on back-to-back seasons), Bachelor in Paradise and serving as the Bachelor in season 21—Nick offers inside intel and hot takes in his episodic recaps and interviews current Bachelor Nation stars. Nick also offers dating advice and provides brutally honest answers to his listeners' relationship questions.

iHeart
Help! I Suck at Dating

Hosts: Jared Haibon and Dean Unglert
Remember when these two were hopelessly unlucky in love and just trying to figure it out in front of mics? Now, 175 episodes later, Haibon is married to Ashley Iaconetti and Dean is in a committed relationship with Caelynn Miller-Keyes. So they do actually suck less! But they are still committed to discovering the secrets to success as a romantic partner through conversations with guests and experts.

iHeart
Scrubbing In

Host: Becca Tilley
At this point, Becca and co-host Tanya Rad feel more like our BFFs. One of the first big pop culture pods, the besties and Grey's Anatomy lovers discuss their favorite shows, relationship woes and hang with celeb guests. They also won the People's Choice Award for Choice Pop Podcast in 2018. Who needs a rose?!

Apple
Clickbait

Hosts: Tayshia Adams and Joe Amabile
Who knew Grocery Store Joe would go from not even being able to string a sentence together on night one to hosting an official podcast. Bachelor Nation does love a journey. This cheekily titled offering that goes over "the juiciest news, the hottest gossip, and the real story of what it means to live in the spotlight—something its two co-hosts, especially the most recent Bachelorette, definitely knows something about. (Hannah Ann Sluss' stint as one of the co-hosts late about as long to her engagement to Peter Weber. Too soon?

iHeart
Wellscast

Host: Wells Adams
Everyone's favorite bartender takes a break from making drinks and offering advice to bikini-clad singles to sit down one-on-one with celebs for honest, heartfelt and hilarious conversations. 

Chatty Broads

Host: Bekah Martinez
The outspoken fan-fave—dubbed Baby Bekah during Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season—and best friend Jess Ambrose hold nothing back when they discuss a range of topics, from Bachelo Nation drama to breastfeeding. 

Westwood One
Mommies Tell All

Hosts: Jade Roper and Carly Waddell
The Bachelor in Paradise BFFs discuss motherhood, pregnancy, parenting and more, sharing personal experiences and welcoming guests. And after her recent split with husband Evan Bass, Carly is discussing being a single parent. 

Wave
Let's Talk About It

Host: Taylor Nolan
Sure, Taylor got her start on The Bachelor, infamously introducing the phrase "emotional intelligence," and got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, but her podcast bursts out of the Bach bubble. The licensed therapists dives deep into topics like mental health, racism, relationships and she isn't afraid to talk about sex, baby.

PodcastOne
Big Demi Energy

Host: Demi Burnett
The Bachelor in Paradise standout kicked off the podcast in May 2020 by sitting down with beau Slater Davis, but the two split just one month later. Nevertheless, she podcasted. Demi brings her BDE to your ears (that sounded gross and we're sorry for that) by recapping episodes and interviewing an assortment of guests from the reality TV world and beyond.

TNN
Girls Night In

Hosts: Raven Gates and Alexis Waters
The BFFs invite listeners to join them as they navigate "this thing called life." They welcome guests, including their significant others, to talk about any and everything. 

Apple
Dear Shandy

Host: Sharleen Joynt
The beloved opera singer—one of the few bright spots during Juan Pavlo Galavis' shitshow of a season—offers dating advice in this new podcast she co-hosts with husband Andy Levine. Of course, they welcome Bachelor Nation stars to discuss their love stories, including Rachel and Bryan.

Apple
Mouthing Off

Host: Olivia Caridi
Not just a recap show, the former Bachelor villain interviews fellow reality TV personalities, as well as influencers, actors and more, giving them their chance to, yes, mouth off.

Apple
The WoMed

Host: Danielle Maltby
Let's be honest, it's kind of refreshing to see a Bachelor alum host a show that has nothing to do with the franchise. Danielle, who fans first met on Nick Viall's season before her time on BIP, chats about all things women in medicine, welcoming fellow nurses and healthcare professionals. 

Apple
Ageless

Host: Kit Keenan
The 22-year-old contestant from Matt James' season explores fashion, wellness and more with her mom, fashion designer Cynthia Rowley. Move over Dog Lover and Pantsapreneur, Podcast Host is officially a job title on The Bachelor now. 

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Gigi Hadid Finally Reveals Name of Her and Zayn Malik's Baby Girl

2
Exclusive

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Reunite, But It's Not What You Think

3

Katie Price Reveals "Crisis" That Led Her to Place Son in Residence

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Gigi Hadid Finally Reveals Name of Her and Zayn Malik's Baby Girl

2
Exclusive

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Reunite, But It's Not What You Think

3

Katie Price Reveals "Crisis" That Led Her to Place Son in Residence

4

The Special Meaning Behind Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Baby Name Khai

5

Jojo Siwa Seemingly Comes Out By Wearing "Best Gay Cousin" T-Shirt