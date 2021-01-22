Bachelor Star Victoria Larson’s Mugshot From Shoplifting Arrest Resurfaces

The Bachelor's Victoria Larson isn't quite as regal as she claims.
Despite calling herself "Queen" Victoria, the 28-year-old reality star was arrested for shoplifting back in 2012.
E! News has obtained her mugshot and the police documents, which detail her arrest at age 19 for stealing more than $250 worth of merchandise from a Publix super market in Tallahassee, Fla.
According to the official report, she was arrested on July 3, 2012 after she was caught on camera stealing 25 items, including groceries and makeup. A witness saw her place items in a reusable shopping bag inside her shopping cart, but when she went to pay at self-checkout, she didn't scan the items in the bag, only the other items in her cart.
After she left the store, Victoria was brought back in and police were called. The entrepreneur did not confess, though she provided a written statement. Surveillance tapes allegedly showed her stealing the items.
She was then arrested and taken to the Leon County Jail.
Her mugshot reveals she had dyed blonde hair, although Bachelor Nation fans will recognize her as the brunette drama queen trying to steal Matt James' heart on season 25 of The Bachelor.
Per the docket, she stayed behind bars for two days and was released after making her $1,000 bail. The next month, she faced petit theft charges in court and entered a plea of no contest, according to the judgment and sentencing documents. Since she'd already spent two days in jail, she was ordered to be on probation for six months.
Nowadays, she runs her own business called Jet Set Glow, which offers spray tanning, health coaching and pilates. She also sells her own beauty products under the brand Vikki Larson Beauty.
But, of course, Bachelor Nation best knows her as the self-proclaimed royal trying to seduce Matt this season. Things didn't kick off on the best note for her; she soon became an early contender for the show's villain after the tiara-wearer whined about not getting picked for a one-on-one date.
When fellow contestant Marylynn tried to point out HRH's hypocrisy, Victoria called her "psychologically disturbed" and said, "I'm lit-rally a queen and I can't wait for Matt to send her home so I can have my own room."
E! News has reached out to Victoria and ABC for comment.
However, as her mugshot resurfaced online on Thursday, the L.A. gal took to Instagram to reveal a bikini beach selfie and share a quote that perfectly described "Me when I get hate Dms."
The shady quote, which she attributed to VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk, read, "If someone is taking the time to come onto my page and consume my content and then say I suck, I don't think it's a reflection on me- I think it's a reflection on them."
Enough said.