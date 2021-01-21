Clare & DaleRihannaUnited States Inauguration Dolly PartonKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Matt Damon's Los Angeles Mansion Could Be Yours for $21 Million

Matt Damon is selling his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Find out why and check out details about the lavish property.

Matt Damon is not feeling so Zen in L.A. anymore.

Earlier this week, the 50-year-old actor listed his mansion in the upscale, celebrity-favorite Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles for an asking price of $21 million. Listing agent Eric Haskell of The Agency, told the Wall Street Journal that Damon is selling the property because he and his family recently decided to make New York City, where they own a condo, their primary home.

The actor's more than 13,000-square-foot, three-story Southern California mansion contains seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The "Zen-inspired" property, designed by Grant Kirkpatrick of KAA Design, boasts open-plan living spaces and an atrium with 35-foot mahogany vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen with custom-made mahogany cabinets and Bluestone countertops and stainless steel appliances.

There is also a game room, a bar, a wine room, and a large swimming pool and backyard with a children's play area. Damon shares four daughters—Alexia, 22; Isabella, 14; Gia, 12; and Stella, 10—with wife Luciana Barroso. The outdoor area also includes a waterfall, a koi pond and Hawaiian-inspired Lanai, or covered patio.

"It's like a tropical retreat," Haskell told the Wall Street Journal. "You don't feel like you're in Southern California anymore."

Damon bought the lavish home in 2013 for $15 million, property records show. In 2015, Variety reported that he privately tried to sell the home for $20 million.

In 2018, Damon purchased a six-bedroom penthouse in Brooklyn, New York for more than $16 million. It marked the borough's most expensive property sale at the time.

"They really love it there," Haskell told the Wall Street Journal about Damon's family's life in New York City, "even with everything going on with COVID." 

See photos of Damon's Southern California mansion below:

Kitchen

The kitchen contains custom-made mahogany cabinets and Bluestone countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Living Area and Dining Room

The open-concept living room and dining room are displayed.

Bathroom

Take a dip in the tub.

Bedroom

This bedroom contains a shag carpet, large windows and French doors.

Large Space

The home features high ceilings and woods and natural stone accents.

Dressing Room

Pick an outfit, any outfit.

Living Area

Relax in this open-space living area.

Wine Room

Ready to do some wine tasting?

