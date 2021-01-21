Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After False Report Claims Tory Lanez' Charges Were Dropped

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion Recovering From Multiple Gunshot Wounds

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out after a false report emerged, claiming the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office dropped charges against rapper Tory Lanez.

On Thursday, Jan. 21, E! News learned that Tory still faces charges of assault with semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Additionally, Tory is accused of personally inflicting great bodily injury.

These charges were previously announced last October. At the time, the L.A. County D.A. did not identify Megan as the alleged victim, but the details and dates described in the October press release match her previous statements about the alleged crimes.

Tory, who pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment on Wednesday, Nov. 18, will appear in court on Feb. 25, after his initial hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 20 was rescheduled.

The hearing's postponement seemingly led to an unverified online report that claimed the charges against Tory were dismissed. In an explicit series of tweets, Megan called such a suggestion "fake news."