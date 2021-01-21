Clare & DaleRihannaUnited States Inauguration Dolly PartonKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Wash Away Negativity With Spongellé's New Spiritual Detox Collection

Set your intentions and let Spongellé's 4-in-1 buffer cleanse, buff, detox and renew your skin!

By Emily Spain Jan 21, 2021 9:50 PMTags
BeautyShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!
E-comm: Spongelle Spiritual Detox Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Center yourself with Spongellé's new Spiritual Detox Collection!

Since the first few weeks of 2021 have felt like a whole year, make sure to take time out of your day to treat yourself! And what better way to give your body some TLC than Spongellé's best-selling 4-in-1 buffer, which functions as a body wash, loofah, exfoliator, and moisturizer. Their Spiritual Detox Collection will allow you wind down from a busy day by enjoying the healing power of ashwagandha root extract and crystals. And each buffer lasts for over 22 washes, so you can rest easy knowing you are also helping the environment.

To cleanse and renew your mind, body and soul, check out Spongellé's Spiritual Detox Collection below!

read
This Month's Best New Beauty Products: January 2021 Edition

Mystic Ginger Spiritual Detox- Yellow Jade

Open up your solar plexus chakra with the healing power of yellow jade! The Mystic Ginger buffer features notes of orange, ginger, peppermint, earl grey, lemongrass, carnation, sandalwood and musk.

$28
Spongellé

Jasmine Star Spiritual Detox - Carnelian

If you're looking for increased energy and passion, look to your sacral chakra. This carnelian-inspired buffer will give you soft skin that smells pretty great, too.

$28
Spongellé

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle’s Father Makes Bombshell Claims About Leaked Letter

2

President Joe Biden's Grandkids Steal the Show With Inauguration Looks

3
Exclusive

Dale Moss' Mystery Woman Revealed Following Cheating Accusations

Eternal Mint Spiritual Detox- Amethyst

Tap into your third eye chakra with the Eternal Mint buffer! With notes of mint leaf, orange, eucalyptus and sandalwood, you'll smell and feel like your best self.

$28
Spongellé

Spiritual Detox Assorted Pack

Why not align all 7 chakras! This pack includes all seven buffers in the collection so you can experience the healing and nourishing properties of each buffer.

$28
Spongellé

Still in the mood to shop? Up next: Why You Need Canopy's Reimagined Humidifier in Your Life!

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle’s Father Makes Bombshell Claims About Leaked Letter

2

President Joe Biden's Grandkids Steal the Show With Inauguration Looks

3
Exclusive

Dale Moss' Mystery Woman Revealed Following Cheating Accusations

4
Exclusive

Bachelorette's Dale Accused of Cheating on Clare Throughout Engagement

5

Dr. Jill Biden's Inauguration Night Had Extra Special Meaning