Olivia Jade Features Mom Lori Loughlin and Addresses Red Table Talk Interview in YouTube Return

Watch : Adrienne Banfield-Norris Addresses "Frustrating" Olivia Jade Interview

She's back...

On Thursday, Jan. 21, Lori Loughlin's daughter and influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli posted her first YouTube video in more than a year. The 15-minute vlog features a new intro containing a blink-and-you'll-miss-it throwback clip of her dancing with her mother, who recently served less than two months in federal prison for her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

Olivia, 22, had temporarily quit social media following the controversy. While she does not talk about the Fuller House alum or the scandal in her new YouTube video, she does mention the sole interview she gave about how it affected her: Her apologetic Red Table Talk sit-down from last December.

"I think if you have any questions for me or you have anything to say or you're like, 'Why are you back,' you can go watch that interview," Olivia said in her YouTube video. "I think I kind of disclosed what I thought I needed to say on there."