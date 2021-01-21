Dr. Jill Biden's Inauguration Dress Had Extra Special Meaning

Watch : Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Historic Inauguration: Gaga, J.Lo & More

Dr. Jill Biden honored each state in the USA with a creative dress for husband President Joe Biden's inauguration celebration.

On Jan. 20, President Biden was officially sworn in as the nation's 46th president, making Dr. Biden the First Lady. The event included performances from stars like Garth Brooks, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, and was followed by the Tom Hanks-hosted televised event, Celebrating America.

While the internet adored Bernie Sanders casual-and-cozy winter coat and mittens that nodded to his home state of Vermont, Dr. Biden's dress during the Celebrating America special was the real showstopper.

Dr. Biden wore an ivory coat and matching dress, which was custom-designed by Gabriela Hearst. As it turns out, the dress offered special meaning for the First Lady: According to a press release from Hearst's design house, federal flowers from every state and territory of the United States were embroidered into the gown.