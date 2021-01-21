Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson & More: Richard "The Rev" Hartley on Working With Music's Biggest Names

Watch : Mariah Carey’s 50th Anniversary: E! News Rewind

Name one of the biggest divas in music history and he's worked with her!

Meet Richard "The Rev" Hartley: the longtime musician turned Queens, NY pastor and choir director who is starring in USA's new hilarious docu-series The Rev. Long before Hartley and his family were entertaining fans on reality TV, Hartley was working with some of the most famous singers in the world on their albums, live performances and more.

We're talking Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross and Céline Dion. Oh, and the King of Pop himself Michael Jackson. We'll let Hartley tell you the fascinating stories in his own words.

"I think one of my best experiences was Diana Ross," Hartley told E! News exclusively. "So we're on the set of Double Platinum the movie. It was a movie she used to do for ABC and they contracted me to put the choir together. So I put the choir together and we had to sing this live."