Tiffany Haddish Reveals 30-Day Body Transformation With Before-and-After Photos

Tiffany Haddish is loving the skin she's in.

The 41-year-old comedy star took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 20 to show before-and-after photos of her body transformation.

"Before my 30day transformation and after," she wrote in part of a post promoting the 30 Day Transformation Team's fitness program. "Now #SHEREADY to build Muscle and Maybe shave my armpits#."

Haddish started the program the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27. Although, her weight loss journey had already begun. During an Instagram Live, The Girls Trip alum told fans she'd lost 40 pounds so far.

"Definitely I got on the scale, and I definitely gained some weight since the last time I weighed myself," she told her followers at the time. "I've been telling myself it's water."

Haddish continued to document her progress on social media. "Started my @30daytransformationteam program 3days ago," she wrote in part of another post, "and look I think I see ABS and my Bra getting lose."