President Joe Biden's Grandkids Are the Breakout Style Stars of the 2021 Inauguration

President Joe Biden may be the man of the hour, but his grandkids are the ones social media cannot stop talking about.

As the 2021 Presidential Inauguration drew to a close on Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Biden family gathered at the White House to watch the Celebrating America TV special in their Sunday best.

And while their last name alone makes President Biden's grandchildren instant household names, their personal style is what set each young woman apart.

Starting with Maisy, Hunter Biden's youngest daughter, the 20-year-old wore a dress from Rodarte Fall/Winter 2020 ready-to-wear line. She accessorized the romantic floral gown with a comfortable pair of Nikes, as one does when they will be walking across the streets of Washington D.C. all day.

Maisy's older sis, 21-year-old Finnegan, wore a youthful, yet sophisticated cocktail dress designed by Markarian, which she complimented with a matching face mask. Notably, opted for a glam pair of black stilettos. Markarian also created First Lady Jill Biden's Inauguration Day look—read our exclusive interview with the designer here.