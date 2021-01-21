Chrissy Teigen Gets Her Wish: She's the Only Celeb President Joe Biden Follows on Twitter

Forget the Presidential Medal of Freedom—Chrissy Teigen just earned the highest (social media) honor from the President of the United States.
Almost four years after former President Donald Trump blocked her on Twitter, Teigen is redeeming herself by scoring a Twitter follow from President Joe Biden himself.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 20, the official @POTUS Twitter account is following just 11 people, and somehow Teigen made the cut. The other 10 accounts are government officials, including First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
That means the 35-year-old mother of two is the only celebrity Biden is currently following.
Fans might find that surprising, considering he tapped Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga to perform at his inauguration, but actually, it all makes sense because Teigen straight-up asked him for a follow this morning.
She casually tweeted, "hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz."
Her wish came true! She seemed just as shocked as the rest of us, tweeting "OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!" when she found out. Teigen added, "my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged."
In 2017, Trump blocked her after she told him "Lolllllll no one likes you."
The 45th president started another feud later that year by calling her "filthy mouthed." Teigen said at the time, "So, someone had to send me screenshots, and my heart stopped because, at that moment, you know that you're about to get the wildest group of people."
Following the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, Twitter permanently suspended Trump from the site. The @POTUS handle was then transferred to Biden after the 2021 Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday.
Teigen and her husband John Legend have been vocal supporters of the Biden Harris administration. They attended his rally in Pennsylvania, rode through Los Angeles to celebrate his win in November and flew out to D.C. this week to celebrate the inauguration. Legend performed during Biden's TV special Celebrating America on Wednesday evening.
However, Teigen was met with criticism after she shared pictures on social media of her family packing for their D.C. trip during the coronavirus pandemic. The cookbook author responded to the flack by saying, "for f--ks sake why are you guys always always mad at me, all I wanna do is make you happy or at least leave you with a neutral feeling of indifference."
She posted a slew of family pics on Instagram on Wednesday, featuring her 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles, who sat on their parents' shoulders as they overlooked the Washington Monument. The former model captioned the snap, "I must have been gooooood in a past life."
Given the presidential follow, we'd have to agree. However, with great power comes great responsibility, as she later tweeted, "I should prob never tweet again."