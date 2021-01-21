The Latest

Everything That Happened During the 2021 US Presidential Inauguration
See Every Star at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration's Celebrating America Special

Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and more celebrities joined in the festivities as President Joe Biden marks his first day as President of the United States of America.

The 2021 Presidential Inauguration looks a little different from past events, but change can be good and today is proof of that.

In consideration of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Presidential Inauguration Committee decided to skip the usual Inaugural Ball in favor of the star-studded TV special Celebrating America

Bruce Springsteen kicked things off at the nation's capitol, singing "Land of Hopes & Dreams" on the steps of the Washington Monument and setting the tone for the rest of the night. 

Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons carried on this message of positivity by performing their song "Better Days" in Memphis, Tenn. 

But it wasn't just musicians and actors taking part in the special. Kim Ng, the first female team manager in the history of the Major League Baseball association, joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in reading former presidential inauguration speeches. And President Joe Biden's friend, Brayden Harrington, made an appearance to honor former President John F. Kennedy.

 

photos
A Guide to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' 2021 Inauguration Day

To see all the celebrities who celebrated the beginning of a new chapter in America's history, check out the gallery below.

NBC
Justin Timberlake

Joining the special from Memphis, Tenn., the singer and Ant Clemons perform their song "Better Days."

NBC
Eva Longoria

Speaking from Los Angeles, the Desperate Housewives actress participates in the star-studded special.

NBC
Jon Bon Jovi

The singer joins from New Jersey to sing "Here Comes the Sun."

NBC
Bruce Springsteen

Singing from the steps of the Washington Monument, Bruce performs his song "Land of Hope & Dreams."

NBC
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The basketball stars joins to read a part of former President Abraham Lincoln's second inaugural address.

