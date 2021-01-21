Becca Kufrin Reveals the Exact Moment She Knew Her Relationship With Garrett Yrigoyen Was Over

Watch : "Bachelorette's" Becca Kufrin Confirms Garrett Yrigoyen Split

Becca Kufrin had to take a long look at how her values aligned with then-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen before the two decided to go their separate ways in August 2020, the reality star told Insider in a new interview.

Becca, who was the lead on The Bachelorette in 2018, got engaged to the medical sales rep on the show, despite controversy over Garrett liking offensive posts that were transphobic, homophobic and promoted conspiracy theories about school shootings.

In 2020, following worldwide Black Lives Matter protests ignited by the murder of George Floyd by a police officer, Garrett's social media presence once drew criticism when he shared pro-police posts on his Instagram page. Becca told Insider that during this time, she and Garrett were having "different types of conversations that we weren't necessarily having before." Ultimately, it led to Becca asking herself tough questions about their future.

"I was like...what's important to me? What's important to him?" she explained to the outlet. "Are we going to be able to make a lasting relationship for a lifetime off of our differences?"