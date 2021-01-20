The Latest

Everything That Happened During the 2021 US Presidential Inauguration
Celebrate National Cheese Lover's Day With These 11 Savory Finds

From cheese boards and knives to books and cheese making kits, we've scoured the internet to help you show off your love for cheese every day!

By Emily Spain Jan 20, 2021 11:54 PMTags
Among the many things we get to celebrate today, it's also National Cheese Lover's Day! So while you're crafting festive libations in honor of Inauguration Day, add some cheese to the mix. Whether you're a fan of brie, cheddar, havarti or gruyère, cheese is always a gouda decision!

From cheese boards and knives to books and cheese making kits, we've handpicked 11 items to help you show off your love for cheese every day of the year. See below for our complete guide for cheese lovers!

Shop Our Place's Limited-Edition Red Hot Bundle Before It Sells Out!

Quincy Composite Agate Cheese Board

This gorgeous cheese board will instantly upgrade your charcuterie spread! And this one makes a great gift, too.

$68
Anthropologie

Gourmet Village Baked Brie Skillet Dip Kit

Baked brie is the perfect appetizer for any soirée! With this convenient and easy to use kit, everyone will mistaken you for a professional chef.

$25
Sur La Table

Junior's Original Cheesecake

What better way to show your love for cheese than with a legendary New York-style cheesecake! This one from Junior's can be shipped nationally thanks to Goldbelly.

$60 Free Shipping
Goldbelly

Franca Cheese Knives, Set of 3

Cut into your favorite brie, gouda or cheddar blends with these stylish knives! These handcrafted tools will add a sophisticated touch to any charcuterie board.

$32
Anthropologie

Terza Cheese & Charcuterie Board for 3-4

Let CheeseBoarder do the work and feast on the highest-quality ingredients from artisan small-batch producers! 

$109 Free Shipping
Goldbelly

Bamboo Lotus Serving Board

Even if you aren't a pro at arranging cheese boards, this lotus serving board will make you look like Martha Stewart. Just add veggies, crackers, dips and cheeses for the ultimate grazing board.

$48
Uncommon Goods

That Cheese Plate Will Change Your Life by Marissa Mullen

Pinterest not cutting it for cheese board inspo? Check out this book that will guide you through the steps of making a beautifully curated spread.

$28
Anthropologie

Unisex Fun Novelty Crazy Crew Socks Grilled Cheese Dress Socks

Show off your love for cheese with cozy socks! Now we want a grilled cheese sandwich just looking at these socks.

$14
$13
Amazon

Capabunga Cheese Vault

Keep your cheese fresh in between snacking. This cheese vault features a food-grade silicone design that allows cheese to breathe while keeping moisture at bay.

$35
Sur La Table

Italian Fresh Cheese Making Kit

Enjoy 8 batches worth of homemade mozzerella, burrata, ricotta and mascarpone cheese! This fun kit includes a cheese basket, cheese thermometer, cheese cloth, vegetable rennet, citric acid and cheese salt.

$32
Anthropologie

Fox Run Marble Cheese Slicer with 2 Replacement Wires

Cut your cheese in style! Whether you like wafer thin or thick chunky slices, this marble cheese slicer will do it all.

$25
Amazon

