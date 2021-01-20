Lady Gaga and Boyfriend Michael Polansky Prove They're Still Going Strong on Inauguration Day

Lady Gaga gave us a "Million Reasons" to cheer her on.
The pop star made a grand entrance at President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Guided by the United States Marine Corps. Band, the "Stupid Love" singer delivered a moving performance of the national anthem.
The 34-year-old star's enthralling performance was met with an equally impressive outfit. Because in true Gaga fashion, the Grammy winner made a glorious style statement to mark the special occasion.
Wearing a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture design, the "Million Reasons" singer traipsed around the U.S. Capitol in a tailored navy cashmere jacket that she paired with a larger-than-life red silk skirt. Completing her bold ensemble, the New York native donned a dramatic gold dove of peace brooch by Daniel Roseberry.
While many of her fans couldn't help but gush over her Inauguration Day appearance, it seemed her biggest supporter was right by her side: Her boyfriend Michael Polansky.
The couple was photographed sneaking in kisses at the ceremony. However, they followed coronavirus protocols and packed on the PDA with their face masks on. At one point, Michael was seen embracing Gaga, as his arm was wrapped around her.
Another image captured the pair speaking to 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, who made history as the youngest poet to speak at a presidential inauguration.
All in all, the duo's romantic display at the historic event proved they're still going strong.
Around this time last year, the two first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted locking lips at a New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas.
Last March, a source told E! News the Joanne singer was "really into" the businessman and noted they "are opposites of each other, which all-around is a good thing for her."
That same month, Gaga opened up about how she was fed up with prioritizing her profession over her personal life.
"It was a really hard process for me because I was going through a time in my life…I was actually having a lot of trouble with it," she said on The Kyle & Jackie O Show at the time. "I did not like being single. I felt like my career had kind of taken over everything and that my personal life was something that I didn't get to have as much time to pursue and have control over and I got very sad."
Since debuting her relationship on Instagram back in February, the couple has been very selective about what they post online. However, in April, the Oscar winner gave a rare glimpse at her romance and called Michael, "the love of my life."
At this time, Gaga and Michael have yet to publicly discuss their loving display at the inauguration. However, the "Rain On Me" singer took a moment to reflect on her experience during today's ceremony.
"Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor," she began her caption on Twitter. "I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning."
"My intention," she went on, "is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga."
Of course, there were many noteworthy moments during Inauguration Day. From statement-making fashion to the president's powerful speech, it's been nothing short of spectacular. For a full recap of the presidential inauguration, E! News has you covered. Click here for all of the latest updates.