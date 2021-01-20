Go Behind the Scenes of 2021 Presidential Inauguration With Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars

It's a party in the USA!

Famous figures from far and wide traveled to the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 20 to celebrate the 2021 Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Some stars, like Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, participated in the swearing in ceremony, performing patriotic songs as the tradition dictates. Meanwhile, others were there as part of the Celebrating America TV special scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Regardless of their role, the celebrities involved in the 2021 Presidential Inauguration Day activities are giving their followers a look behind the scenes of the big day. From meeting the National Guard soldiers to sitting on the steps of the Capitol building, the stars captured amazing moments they are sure to never forget.

Those in attendance went through rigorous screening for COVID-19, according to NBC News.

Additionally, NBC News reports the Presidential Inauguration Committee cut down on the number of people invited to the events. At past inaugurations, almost 200,000 individuals were invited to the Capitol, but in light of the coronavirus pandemic, they narrowed it down to only 1,000.