Everything That Happened During the 2021 US Presidential Inauguration
A Confused Todd Chrisley Attempting to Use His New Tool Belt Will Make You LOL

Todd is feeling himself while attempting to build a soapbox car with son Grayson in this hilarious Chrisley Knows Best sneak peek.

By Brett Malec Jan 21, 2021 4:00 PMTags
Watch: Todd Chrisley Shuts Down Awkward Conversation

Chrisley knows...tools? Not so much.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's brand new episode of Chrisley Knows Best. The hilarious preview finds Todd Chrisley attempting to help son Grayson build a soapbox car with a brand new set of tools and tool belt.

"I have to tighten it up 'cause my waist is so small," Todd boasts while fastening his belt. "Does that look OK with my shirt? I mean with the drill and this tool belt I feel like I could be a member of The Village People."

"What's that?" Grayson asks.

"I may have never built a soapbox car, but I know I look hot in a tool belt," Todd adds in his confessional before wife Julie Chrisley asks, "OK, just have a question: what's in the tool belt?"

"A bunch of stuff that the guy at The Home Depot taught me about," Todd replies. "I don't know what they're called, but I got 'em."

Savannah Chrisley's Faith Over Fear Line

When Todd's older son Chase finds his dad fussing over tools in their garage, he asks, "What are you wearing? You look like a Minion, what are you doing?"

Chase adds of their soapbox project, "Daddy, you don't know how to build anything. I mean, you're a great businessman..."

"I built you!" Todd cracks.

Later in their confessional, Grayson tells Chase, "I know he's not great at building but my friend's doing it with his dad, so why can't I do it with mine?"

"Have you met our dad?" Chase replies.

Check out the hilarious preview for yourself!

Todd Chrisley Defends Biracial Granddaughter From Critic

Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on USA. Binge past seasons on Peacock any time.

(E!, USA and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

