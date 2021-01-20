Lady Gaga's Inauguration Brooch Would Make Hunger Games' Katniss Everdeen Proud

Watch : Lady Gaga & Jennifer Lopez Perform at 2021 Inauguration

Lady Gaga is never afraid to make a fashion statement, and that's exactly what she did at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The Grammy winner, who performed the national anthem at the Washington, D.C. ceremony, rocked custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture—a fitted jacket in navy cashmere and a skirt in washed red silk faille with a gilded dove of peace brooch—designed by Daniel Roseberry. Naturally, Twitter took note of the daring ensemble, but it was the pin that users were particularly fascinated with.

To be fair, this was no regular brooch. The gold accessory was a life-size dove carrying an olive branch, and though Lady Gaga later took to Twitter to explain the meaningful symbolism behind it—serving as a plea for people to "make peace with each other"—some couldn't help but draw comparisons to the stylings of The Hunger Games.

More specifically, Katniss Everdeen and her signature Mockingjay pin.