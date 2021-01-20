Hunter Biden Remembers His Late Brother Beau by Naming His Son in His Honor

Watch : Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Historic Inauguration: Gaga, J.Lo & More

Hunter Biden has paid tribute to Beau Biden by naming his son after his late brother.

According to People, the touching moniker was revealed on Jan. 19 when President Joe Biden's transition team told reporters that a "Beau Biden" would be one of several family members to fly with the commander in chief from Delaware to Washington D.C. for the 2021 presidential inauguration. The next day, Hunter's wife, Melissa Cohen, could be seen holding their baby boy while the president took the oath of office. In fact, baby Beau's adorable coos could even be heard in the background.

According to Us Weekly, Hunter and Melissa, who tied the knot in June 2019, welcomed the little one near the end of March 2020. Hunter also shares three adult children—Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy—with his ex-wife Kathleen Biden.

Beau, the former attorney general of Delaware, was remembered during the swearing-in ceremony. As Hunter walked down the steps of the U.S. Capitol's West Front along with his sister Ashley Biden, his kids and Beau's children Natalie Biden and Robert Biden II, the marine band appropriately played the John Philip Sousa march "The Beau Ideal."