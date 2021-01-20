Bernie Sanders' Casual Yet Relatable Inauguration Outfit Wins Over the Internet

Watch : Joe Biden & Al Roker's Epic Bromance

Biden, it's cold outside.

On Jan. 20, President Joe Biden was sworn in as 46th president during the Inauguration Ceremony in Washington D.C., complete with performances by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks. However, it wasn't just those superstars and their outfits that had social media buzzing.

Most of the politicians wore wool coats, with Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wearing matching bright-colored sets from young up-and-coming designers. However, Bernie Sanders, independent Senator from Vermont, took a different approach. He made sure to dress for the frigid D.C. weather in a thick, brown winter coat and brown Vermont wool mittens.

Many people pointed out that the casual Sanders, who was also carrying around a manila envelope at the event, looked more like he was running errands than going to the Inauguration. One person on Twitter joked that the Senator was "dressed to stand on line at the post office."

Another added, "Shout out to Bernie Sanders showing up to the inauguration as if he's headed to the UPS store and picking up some coffee in Burlington."

A Twitter user quipped, "Of course Bernie is walking in with an envelope. Hitting the post office later. Lotta errands today."