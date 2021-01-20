Olivia Wilde Makes a Subtle Change to Her Instagram Amid Harry Styles Romance

Watch : Jason Sudeikis Is "Heartbroken" Over Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde has implemented a new policy for her Instagram page: No trolls allowed.

The 36-year-old star recently limited comments on her posts amid criticism of her newly unveiled relationship with Harry Styles, who stars in her movie Don't Worry Darling. While the actress and director and the 26-year-old actor and One Direction alum have not commented on their romance, they were photographed together for the first time, holding hands at his manager Jeff Azoff's wedding in Montecito, Calif., just after the New Year's holiday.

The outing came less than two months after it was revealed that Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children, split after almost 10 years together. Her new romance has "broken Jason's heart," a source told E! News earlier this month.

Another source had said Wilde and Styles have been dating for several weeks. The insider added that the couple's inner circle has been well aware of the courtship.