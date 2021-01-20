Joe Biden Makes History Picking Transgender Doctor Rachel Levine for Assistant Health Secretary

Watch : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

President Joe Biden has named Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine as the new assistant health secretary, marking the first time an openly transgender official will be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Over the past year, Levine, 64, has has led Pennsylvania's response to the coronavirus pandemic. She is also known for spearheading Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program and for her efforts in battling the opioid crisis; in addition to penning medical research papers about LGBTQ medicine and eating disorders.

Levine is also a pediatrics and psychiatry professor at Penn State College of Medicine. She graduated from Harvard College and the Tulane University School of Medicine and completed her training in Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at the Mt. Sinai Medical Center in New York City.

"Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic—no matter their ZIP code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability—and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond," Biden said in a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 19, the day before his inauguration. "She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration's health efforts."