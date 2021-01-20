Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Will Melt Your Heart In Adorable Hand-Me-Down Outfit

Watch : Dream Kardashian Throws Her Dad Rob Kardashian a Birthday Party

Dream Kardashian just took Rob Kardashian on a trip down memory lane.

On Jan. 19, the 33-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a photo of his 4-year-old daughter wearing a very special item. "She found Robert's shirt when Robert was just a child," he wrote alongside a photo of the little one donning the sentimental hand-me-down and giving a thumbs-up.

While his late father is also named Robert Kardashian, it appears as though the adorable shirt is from the sock designer's own childhood.

Rob's sisters couldn't seem to get enough of the sweet snapshot. Khloe Kardashian commented with a series of heart-eye emojis and Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "I can't deal."

This wasn't the only adorable photo of Dream Rob recently shared. On Jan. 13, he posted a precious pic of his "queen" dressed up as her favorite superhero Wonder Woman. He also shared a photo of Dream riding in the car in her pajamas on Nov. 28, writing, "Thankful every day."