This Bachelorette Contestant Asks Clare Crawley on a Date After Dale Moss Split

Clare Crawley appears to have options following her surprising split from Dale Moss.
Dale confirmed on Tuesday, Jan. 19 that he and Clare had parted ways, which came just hours after E! News exclusively revealed they were "taking time apart." As it turned out, it didn't take long for a familiar face from Bachelor Nation to shoot his shot with the former lead of The Bachelorette.
Spencer Robertson, who was one of four men added to Tayshia Adams' group following Clare's exit with Dale, wrote on his Instagram Story on Jan. 19 just after news of the split broke, "Coffee? @clarecrawley."
As fans recall, Clare was instantly enamored with Dale from the get-go, and so she opted to accept his marriage proposal and leave with him partway through season 16, rather than completing the show's typical journey.
Tayshia then stepped in and was introduced to Clare's remaining guys plus four new additions, including Spencer. The water treatment engineer even received Tayshia's first impression rose but wasn't a major player in the season after that, as he was eliminated a few weeks later.
He posted to Instagram on Dec. 8 about his exit, "Welp, I guess not everything has a rosy ending. Greatly appreciate @bacheloretteabc for having me, and all the great people I met along the way. Let the journey continue."
It remains to be seen whether Clare is really ready to entertain Spencer's offer for a java date. After the public learned of the split, a source told E! News exclusively that Dale was the one who "broke it off," leaving his fiancée "completely devastated."
The insider added, "She wanted this relationship to work and has hopes they can rekindle in the future."
Clare, 39, remains in her hometown of Sacramento with her mother and has yet to comment on the breakup.
For his part, Dale wrote on Instagram, "I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time."
In other words, it's currently anyone's guess as to whether a romance between Clare and Spencer might start brewing.