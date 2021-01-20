Clare & DaleBen & AnaDolly PartonSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Figure in Tiny Bikini During "Dreamy" Mexico Getaway

Kylie Jenner posed in a bikini as she enjoys a "dreamy" vacation south of the border. See the sexy photos here.

Kylie Jenner is looking peachy on her trip to Mexico.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star shared a series of sexy photos of herself wearing a bikini to her Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 19, giving fans a look at her "dreamy" getaway south of the border. 

A source tells E! News Kylie and her crew recently traveled to Mexico.

She captioned a set of three photos with the Mexican nursery rhyme, "Sol Solecito Caliéntame un Poquito," which roughly translates to "sun, little sun, warm me up a little bit."

Another two pics were simply captioned, "Dreamy." 

Big sister Kendall Jenner joined her on the vacation to the lavish house on the coast of Mexico. The model shared photos of the villa's white walls and sea views to her Instagram Story, as well as a picture Kylie took of her watching the sunset. 

This is the Jenner sister's second trip together in recent weeks. 

To celebrate the end of 2020, Kendall, Kylie, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble traveled to the snowy mountains of Aspen, Colo., where they rang in the New Year by riding the slopes and doing a bit of shopping. 

photos
Kylie Jenner's 2020 Bikini Pics

Now, they're trading snowsuits for bikinis.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Kylie and her friends must submit a traveler form upon returning home, acknowledging that they read and understood the state's travel advisory set forth because of the pandemic. If they fail to do so, they face a fine worth upwards of $500.

Additionally, they're required to quarantine for 14 days.

Their trip abroad comes not long after L.A. County surpassed one million cases of COVID-19, according to NBC News.

To see Kylie and her friends' model shots, check out the gallery below!

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Feeling Peachy

The E! reality star takes in the "dreamy" sights of Mexico during a Jan. 2021 vacation with sister Kendall Jenner and their gal pals. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Bronzed Beauty

Kylie, 23, models a bandeau style two-piece, which she accessorizes with stacked bangles and a silver chain draped around her curves. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Hey, Kenny

Big sis Kendall is spotted looking out across the coastline in this snapshot shared to Kylie's Instagram. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Ready for Her Closeup

The cosmetics mogul shows off her extra long hair extensions, which she recently switched up from a fiery red 'do

Stassie Karanikolaou/Instagram
Brunette Bombshell

Stassie Karanikolaou writes on Instagram, "una michelada por favor." 

Carter Gregory/Instagram
Three's Company

Carter Gregory, Sofia Villarroel and Victoria Villarroel were also on hand for the trip. 

Maguire Grace Amundsen/Instagram
Taking a Walk on the Wild Side

Kylie's assistant, Maguire Grace Amundsen, rocks a printed number in this striking photo. 

Hannah Logann/Instagram
Green With Envy

Kylie's longtime confidant Hannah Logan matches her bikini to the lush locale. 

