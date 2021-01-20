Inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Life at Home With Silas and Baby Phineas

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been getting some much-needed quiet time away from the big-city spotlight with their recently expanded family.

After Justin confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres during her Monday, Jan. 18 episode that he and his wife welcomed a baby boy named Phineas last year, a source tells E! News exclusively that the "Cry Me a River" performer and his family have been enjoying their new surroundings near, well, actual rivers. The two stars, who tied the knot in October 2012, are also parents to 5-year-old son Silas.

"They've spent the majority of their time in Montana over the last year," the insider shares. "It's been a great break for them, with a lot of family time and adjusting to life with two kids. They go back and forth to L.A. if they have business, but they have mostly been in Montana."

While this is unquestionably a busy moment for the couple, they are grateful to enjoy the fresh air and partake in outdoor activities with Silas when they can.