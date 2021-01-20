Wendy Williams Slams Her Brother After He Accuses Her Of Skipping Their Mother's Funeral

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Spotify/Youtube

Wendy actually spoke highly of her ex, which comes a year after they finalized their divorce following two decades of marriage. Before separating, it was rumored Kevin fathered a child with his alleged mistress.

However, it appears Wendy and Kevin have since set their differences aside because she claimed he "separated my brother and this young family member" who were allegedly fighting at the funeral.

"I know it's not my place, by the way, he smelled very good," the New Jersey native admitted about Kevin, before confirming, "No, we're not getting back together."

Wendy recalled a conversation she had with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., after the ordeal and explained why she went out to eat with her ex following the service.

"I said to Kev [Jr.] 'Your dad is really something else. I don't want to guide you or lead you into thinking that we're [getting back together]," she shared. "We found it in our hearts not to forgive, but to move on in the name of the service."

"And, my son said yeah and that's why we went out to eat after—the three of us," she continued. "We were listening to music in the car and we [went] to a random place to eat that had good food that we all liked."