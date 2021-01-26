Why Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra "Never Regret" Placing Carly for Adoption

Watch : "Teen Mom" Star Catelynn Baltierra Celebrates 4 Years of Marriage

Catelynn Lowell isn't your average Teen Mom.

When she first appeared on 16 and Pregnant all the way back in 2009, the reality star along with Tyler Baltierra took a different path when they found out they were expecting their first child together. Despite apprehension from some family members, the couple chose to place their daughter, Carly, for adoption.

Since then, the pair has continued to document the highs and lows of their lives including marriage, pregnancy loss, mental health struggles and the births of two additional children.

As a new season kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 26, Catelynn is happy to say she's still in touch with Carly, now 11. And to this day, she's proud of the difficult decision she made.

"I think sometimes we think about how weird it would be to have an 11 year old right now," Catelynn exclusively shared with E! News. "That would be crazy. We know that we made the right decision. We don't ever second-guess that decision at all."