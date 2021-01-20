Buddy and Matteo's First Photo Shoot Will Melt Your Heart on Total Bellas

Watch : Buddy & Matteo Pose for First Baby Pictures - Cuteness Alert!

Ready for their close-up.

In this clip from Thursday, Jan. 21's all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella take their baby boys, Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson, to get photographed. (Spoiler: This may be the cutest thing you'll see today.)

As Matteo is wrapped up in an animal costume, Brie comments, "Nicole, how precious?"

In agreement, Nikki calls the photo shoot "so cute."

And it appears that Matteo is a natural in front of the camera. In fact, Nikki goes on to declare her calm infant a "model."

She adds, "We close and then open to get that perfect look."

Yet, it seems we have Brie to thank for this adorable situation.

Brie asks her twin, "Aren't you so happy I told you to do this?"

We know we are!

As the photo shoot continues, the Bella Twins predict that their boys will become "the future WWE tag champion."

Brie certainly likes the sound of this as she dubs their sons "the Bella boys."