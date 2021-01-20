Inside the Lavish Lives of the Bling Empire Cast

Watch : Did Chrishell Stause Just Confirm "Selling Sunset" Season 4?

If you took the wealth from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the drama from Selling Sunset, you'd have Bling Empire.

We spent the weekend tuning into Netflix's latest reality series, which dropped on Jan. 15, and became immediately mesmerized by the immense wealth showcased. We're talking rich people problems we've only ever been able to dream about!

As the streaming site described it, "Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don't let the glitz and glamour fool you. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets."

And, boy, did they deliver.

In the pilot episode alone, heiress Anna Shay flew pal Kelly Mi Li and her boyfriend Andrew to Paris for a birthday lunch. Oh, and then there was Christine Chiu, who contemplated buying a Ducati in preparation for the apocalypse.