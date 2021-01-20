10 Things You Didn't Know About Rob Lowe—By Rob Lowe

Watch : Rob Lowe Has Scoop on Prince Harry's Hair After Royal Sighting

Rob Lowe is a true Hollywood fixture.

Since bursting onto the scene in the early '80s as a member of the vaunted Brat Pack, starring in classic films like The Outsiders and St. Elmo's Fire, the actor has seemingly done it all.

TV? With hits like The West Wing, Parks and Recreation and, currently, 9-1-1: Lone Star under his belt, check. Reality? After investigating urban legends alongside sons Matthew and Jon Owen on A&E's The Lowe Files in 2017, check. Author? With the publication of Stories I Only Tell My Friends in 2011 and Love Life in 2014, check. Spokesman? As the first male face of Atkins since signing on in 2018, after spending 20 years on the low-carb diet, check. Sing with Snow White at the Oscars? Uh, check. (The year was 1989 and the infamous moment sure was something.)

As you'll soon find out, even though he's been in our lives for all these years, there's still quite a bit to learn about the star.