Lady Gaga Calls for a "Day of Peace" as She Arrives in D.C. Ahead of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration

Lady Gaga is leading with love and light.
The "Rain on Me" pop star has officially arrived at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20. While the 34-year-old musician is set to perform the National Anthem at the highly anticipated event, she's also using her voice for more than just singing.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Haus Labs founder shared an empowering message about hope and positivity with her millions of followers.
"I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans," Lady Gaga began her caption. "A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance, not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol."
And it appeared Lady Gaga followed her own advice because she was photographed greeting the National Guard soldiers as she left the U.S. Capitol.
For her visit, Lady Gaga looked effortlessly elegant in an all-white ensemble, in which she appeared to be wearing a tailored suit that she paired with a commanding cape-like coat—something former First Ladies Nancy Reagan and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis were also known to wear.
The singer's head-to-toe white outfit was also similar to the one Kamala Harris donned during her history-making win as the vice president of the United States. Kamala's attire was a true fashion statement, as her power suit was not only a nod to the women's suffrage movement, but the color itself represents both hope and positivity.
It was a moment that wasn't lost on Lady Gaga herself, who expressed her excitement over both Joe and Kamala's victory.
"@joebiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen," the New York native shared on Instagram back in November. "Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House."
In a separate post, the singer added, "I hope you're all celebrating. I hope all the women in this country know that there is a real reckoning and a real change. I hope the people who have been oppressed by power... I hope that you know your voices are heard."
"I'm just honestly kind of speechless," she went on, holding back the tears. "This is a very special day. It's a day where a lot of people... have felt like we were living in a state of terror and aggression all the time and it's over. You can feel warm now."
The A Star Is Born actress reminded her fans to spread cheer, saying, "I feel like the world just got a big hug from God. Go home and hug your families and hug yourself. May we all stitch ourselves back together after all this. Be safe and be peaceful. There's no need to gloat in anybody's face that Joe won."
"There's no need to be unkind," she added. "This is just a time for healing, this is a time for rest and a time for love. And the people have spoken."
Lady Gaga's call for peace comes almost two weeks after the U.S. Capitol Hill riots, in which a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building and, as Vice President Mike Pence wrote, caused "violence and destruction."
With the 2021 Inauguration taking place tomorrow, it appears more safety protocols have been implemented. Along with Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend and many other A-listers are expected to participate in the special occasion.
In fact, J.Lo shared a clip of herself at the Capitol on Instagram, writing, "What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday. Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans."
