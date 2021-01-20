This Is the No. 1 Bestselling Eyeshadow on Amazon—and It's Only $14

Hear what reviewers have to say:

"I live in the tropics and I can go snorkeling and still have this eyeshadow on after half a day in the ocean. Absolutely incredible, no other eyeshadow could stand up."

"I can honestly say that I have never before experienced a product that simply DOES NOT wear off until you take it off."

"I struggle with powder eyeshadow because it always ends up under my eyes during the application. This is great because there is no fallout."

"I find that it works well not only as an eye shadow, but also an eye shadow primer. The neutral [Desert] color and non-shimmer properties also means it's ideal for me to use as a concealer to hide a bit of darker skin on the outer corners of my eyes (a very tricky area for me since most concealers settle into the fine lines there)."