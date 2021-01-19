Josh Duhamel Might Replace Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez Movie Shotgun Wedding

Watch : Who Will Replace Armie Hammer in J.Lo Movie?

The Armie Hammer saga continues: Josh Duhamel is now in talks to replace Hammer in the film Shotgun Wedding alongside Jennifer Lopez, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A source tells E! News, "Nothing is official right now, however, Jennifer would welcome the chance to work with Josh Duhamel. They have met before and she thinks he's a great guy."

THR reports that Lopez does have a say in who will be her co-star.

Directed by Pitch Perfect's Jason Moore, the movie reportedly follows two lovers at their destination wedding, as the guests are taken hostage.

Hammer stepped down from the role last week amid a scandal involving unverified accusations about his sexual fantasies.

Though the Rebecca actor said he is "not responding to these bulls--t claims," he decided to leave the project due to the public backlash.

"In light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Hammer told E! News in a statement. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."