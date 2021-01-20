Miska Mouska Mickey Mouse! The Disney x Casetify Collab is Here

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Calling all mouseketeers!
Casetify's Mickey Mouse Club collection just dropped and we're obsessed! Disney fans can now choose from a variety of phone cases and tech accessories featuring iconic silhouettes and nostalgic designs that pay homage to everyone's favorite mouse.
From iPhone and AirPod cases to UV sanitizers and watch bands to wireless chargers, you can carry a bit of Disney magic with you wherever you go!
"We are thrilled to partner with one of the world's most beloved companies, channeling both CASETiFY and Disney's shared passion for creativity and imagination in this new collection," said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng. "Inviting Disney to join our community calls for a major celebration, and we can't wait to reveal our modern take on classic Disney icons."
What are you waiting for? Head over to Casetify.com to shop what might be the happiest collection on Earth!