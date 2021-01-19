Why a Reconciliation Between Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas Isn’t Out of the Question

Watch : Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Are Instagram Official!

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas may have called it quits after less than a year together, but that doesn't mean they are done for good.

A source exclusively tells E! News their romance fizzled out primarily because of timing.

"They brought a lot of good things into each other's lives but, ultimately, timing right now didn't allow for it to work out," the insider shares. "Their friends would not be disappointed if Ben and Ana revisited their relationship down the line."

Per the insider, the Justice League actor is prioritizing his health and three kids—Violet, 14; Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 8—who he shares with his ex, Jennifer Garner. Simply put, "Ben is continuing to focus on his kids. They are a source of great joy for him."

"He's working on maintaining his mental well-being and co-parenting with Jen," the source notes, adding that he's booked and busy with work as well. "He received acclaim for The Way Back and will go into production on Tender Bar next month."