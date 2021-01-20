A History of Presidential Fashion—In Other Words, A Lot of Navy Suits

Watch : Exclusive: J.Lo to Perform at Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Inauguration

Presidents come and go, but navy suits stand the test of time.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the United States of America's 46th president. While this is the President-elect's big day, we expect many news outlets to report on the fashion of incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Yes, women in power are often fashion trendsetters. But, what about the men in D.C.? Why aren't we talking more about presidential fashion?

The answer: Most Commander-in-Chiefs wear pretty much the same thing.

Regardless of party affiliation, the POTUS uniform consists of a navy, gray or black suit, an American flag pin and a tie (often red or blue). And we expect more of this from President-elect Biden, who loved himself a navy suit on the campaign trail.

The only thing Biden loves more than navy suits? Ice cream and trains.