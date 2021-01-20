Everything That Happened During the 2021 Presidential Inauguration (Live Blog)

Watch : Exclusive: J.Lo to Perform at Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Inauguration

As anyone who's ever attended a presidential inauguration knows, it's a day filled with reverence, with history, with a whole host of emotions.

It can also be...really freakin' cold. Which is why we're not super mad about watching the Jan. 20 festivities from the warmth and comfort of our very profesh, 2021-style office (i.e. our couch). And though the crowds are definitely more pared down compared to other Inauguration Days in recent history (save for the increased presence of 25,000 National Guard members, called up following the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots and a whole host of flags), the pomp and circumstance is still dialed all the way up.

While outgoing President Donald Trump has declined to attend, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will be on hand to help usher in our 46th president Joe Biden and our very first female vice president (and first VP of color) Kamala Harris.