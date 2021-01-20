Everything That Happened During the 2021 Presidential Inauguration (Live Blog)

As anyone who's ever attended a presidential inauguration knows, it's a day filled with reverence, with history, with a whole host of emotions.
It can also be...really freakin' cold. Which is why we're not super mad about watching the Jan. 20 festivities from the warmth and comfort of our very profesh, 2021-style office (i.e. our couch). And though the crowds are definitely more pared down compared to other Inauguration Days in recent history (save for the increased presence of 25,000 National Guard members, called up following the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots and a whole host of flags), the pomp and circumstance is still dialed all the way up.
While outgoing President Donald Trump has declined to attend, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will be on hand to help usher in our 46th president Joe Biden and our very first female vice president (and first VP of color) Kamala Harris.
Also making the guest list are Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and basically every name you've heard while binge-watching MSBNC and CNN during election week.
The "America United" theme is set, our snacks are at the ready and we've volunteered as tribute to break down every last detail as it unfolds—from the bipartisan group church outing to the first and second family's initial steps inside the White House. Get in, America, we're making history.
8:00 a.m. EST [Secret Service name redacted], out! Having left a letter for President-elect Biden on the Resolute desk, President Trump leaves The White House for the final time, bound for his farewell celebration at Joint Base Andrews and a flight to Palm Beach.
8:30 a.m. As President Trump gives his farewell speech ("I can tell you that from the bottom of my heart. This has been an incredible four years"), White House resident staffers begin the frantic, yet precisely coordinated, changeover from one administration to the next—a process that's even quicker this year thanks to the cancellation of the parade and luncheon. Visible atop press staffers' desks amid these COVID times: Moving boxes and cartons of disinfecting wipes.
8:39 a.m. Perhaps she should try sliding into his DMs? In Washington, D.C. for husband John Legend's performance, Chrissy Teigen tweets at the incoming president: "hello @JoeBiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz".
8:53 a.m. But first, we pray. President-elect Joe Biden, wife Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrive for Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew of the Apostle along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, her husband Paul Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator and Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies Chair Amy Klobuchar and Majority Leader and JCCIC Chair Steny Hoyer. A devout Catholic and regular churchgoer, "Joe's faith isn't just part of who he is," Senator Chris Coons has said. "It's foundational to who he is."
8:59 a.m. Wheels up! After President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump enter to the sounds of the Village People's "Y.M.C.A.", Air Force One lifts off, headed south to Florida.
9:45 a.m. The bromance continues: "Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time," former president Barack Obama tweets.
9:48 a.m. Clearly someone subscribes to the if-you're-not-early-you're-late theory. Former president George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush arrive at the East Front of the Capitol ahead of schedule. Also making her entrance: Lady Gaga, wearing white, the color of the women's suffrage movement.