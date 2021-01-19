Chicago WestShawn JohnsonBachelor NationKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Saved By the Bell Reboot Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

We're going back to Bayside High again! All the details on the upcoming second season.

Watch: Mario Lopez Talks Reprising Role in New "Saved By the Bell"

We're so excited! We're so excited!

Peacock's Saved By the Bell reboot has been renewed for a second season, NBCU's streaming service announced Tuesday morning, Jan. 19. That means fans new and old will be going back to Bayside High for 10 more episodes with Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and all our favorite new cast members.

"I'm thrilled that Saved By the Bell has been renewed. I've been blown away by all the love for the show and can't wait to go back and make more episodes," writer and executive producer Tracey Wigfield said in a statement today. "Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot."

In addition to Lopez and Berkley, Peacock's reimagined series also stars a new group of young students played by Haskiri VelazquezMitchell HoogJosie TotahAlycia Pascual-PeñaBelmont Cameli and Dexter Darden.

