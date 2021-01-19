Alex Rodriguez Says He and Jennifer Lopez Are Hopeful For a 2021 Wedding

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Claps Back at Botox Claims, Denies Cosmetic Surgery

Alex Rodriguez is ready to get married, sooner rather than later.

During an interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Jan. 18, the former New York Yankees athlete revealed his hopeful nuptial plans with his fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

Host Jimmy Fallon plainly asked, "Hey 2021—do you think you guys are finally going to get married? What do you think?" To which the businessman replied, "You know we tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19. You know, they say third time's a charm, so let's hope it's what we want to hear."

As fans of the power couple may recall, they originally planned to get married in Italy in 2020 followed Alex's March 2019 proposal.

During a recent interview with Elle, J. Lo. spoke about her pending "I do" and why she and her man aren't in a rush.

"We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that," the "Pa Ti" singer told the publication. "We canceled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it."