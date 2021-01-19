Dua Lipa Responds to Pregnancy Rumors After Raising Eyebrows on Instagram

Watch : Dua Lipa Details Life Down on the Hadid Family Farm

Dua Lipa may have to set some new rules for how she uses emojis.

During the Jan. 18th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 25-year-old singer recalled how a recent Instagram post sparked pregnancy rumors.

It all started last week when Lipa posted side-by-side photos of herself modeling a green ensemble and captioned the snapshots with a series of emojis.

"I like finding little random emojis," she explained to host Jimmy Kimmel. "I put, like, a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles. Random. I really didn't think this through."

It was these small symbols, rather than the outfit of the day, that got followers talking.

"I posted it, and then I look at the comments, and then somebody says, 'Is she pregnant?'" Lipa continued. "And I look at the picture, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, I look at the comment [and] I'm like, 'Surely, I don't look pregnant.' And then, I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy. And I'm like, 'Oh my god. These emojis have come to bite me in the ass.'"